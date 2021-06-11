Celyad Oncology Presents Preliminary Data from Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 Trial of shRNA-based Allogeneic CAR T Candidate CYAD-211 in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at the European Hematology Association Virtual Congress

Treatment with CYAD-211 generally well-tolerated at first two dose levels, with no evidence of Graft-versus-Host Disease observed

Two partial responses observed among five evaluable patients

Cell engraftment of CYAD-211 observed in all patients from dose level 2, with evidence of CAR T cells in all patients enrolled in first two dose cohorts

Additional clinical data from the dose escalation trial are expected during second half 2021

Management to host conference call later today, June 11, at 2 p.m. CET / 8 a.m. ET

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced preliminary data from the Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 trial of CYAD-211 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM) patients were presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress.

Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer of Celyad Oncology, commented, "We believe the initial data presented today are meaningful beyond the demonstrated clinical activity of CYAD-211. This is the first clinical trial evaluating the potential of shRNA as an allogeneic technology to underpin off-the-shelf CAR T candidates for the treatment of cancer, and today’s data continue to demonstrate the potential value of non-gene edited technology to generate allogeneic CAR T cells. We are extremely encouraged by the cell kinetic, clinical activity and tolerability data for CYAD-211. As we work to establish shRNA as a platform for developing allogeneic CAR T therapies, these early data from the IMMUNICY-1 trial are key. In addition, we believe our future ability to employ multiple shRNAs in our CAR T candidates while leveraging our streamlined All-in-One Vector approach could be fundamental to the allogeneic CAR T landscape.”

Dr. Sébastien Anguille, IMMUNICY-1 trial investigator and professor in the Division of Hematology of the Antwerp University Hospital, said, "Even with great strides made in recent years, multiple myeloma remains largely incurable, creating a need for new therapeutic options. Unfortunately, most patients eventually relapse and we observe shorter duration and depth of responses to treatments over time. We are pleased with the encouraging initial data from the IMMUNICY-1 trial and we're eager to move forward with higher doses and continue to evaluate CYAD-211 in treating myeloma patients."