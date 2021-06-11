NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

DGAP-News: mymuesli GmbH / Key word(s): Annual Results mymuesli GmbH: mymuesli reports strong and profitable growth in 2020. Digital-first strategy boosts growth during COVID-19 pandemic 11.06.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media Release

mymuesli reports strong and profitable growth in 2020. Digital-first strategy boosts growth during COVID-19 pandemic

Group sales revenues increase of 15.7% to € 80.3 million

369% increase in adjusted EBITDA [1] to € 5.0 million

to € 5.0 million Online sales revenues increase of 33.2% to € 58.4 million

Online active customer base [2] reached 989 thousand, increasing 28% year-over-year

reached 989 thousand, increasing 28% year-over-year Digital-first strategy and successful product innovation strengthen growth potential

Passau, 11 June 2021 - mymuesli GmbH ("mymuesli"), Europe's digitally native cereal brand, today announced its results for the financial year ended 31 December 2020, demonstrating continued growth and significant improvements in profitability. Benefitting from its digital-first strategy and the continued shift from offline to online, mymuesli reported a 15.7 % increase in sales revenues to € 80.3 million (FY 2019: € 69.4 million) and a 369% increase in adjusted EBITDA to € 5.0 million (FY 2019: € 1.1 million).

The strong growth and profitability at mymuesli was driven primarily by continued gains in the company's dominant online sales channel, where sales revenues rose 33.2% year-over-year from € 43.9 million in 2019 to € 58.4 million in 2020, representing 72.8% of group sales revenues. In 2020, mymuesli's customer base included 989 thousand active online customers (up 27.9% from a year earlier). mymuesli's B2B/Retail sales channel, which accounted for 19.5% of group sales revenues in 2020, generated sales revenues of € 15.7 million. Impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales revenues from mymuesli's store sales channel declined by 33.9% to € 6.2 million in 2020.