Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up Post-Treatment With Investigational CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy, CTX001 at European Hematology Association Annual Meeting

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq:VRTX) and CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq:CRSP) today announced new data on 22 patients, with follow-up of at least 3 months, and ranging from 4 months to 26 months, treated with the investigational CRISPR/Cas9-based gene-editing therapy, CTX001, that show a consistent and sustained response to treatment. CTX001 is being investigated in two ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials as a potential one-time therapy for patients suffering from transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) and severe sickle cell disease (SCD). In total, more than 40 patients have been dosed across both studies to date.

All 15 patients with TDT, including six who have the beta zero/beta zero or other severe genotypes, were transfusion-free at last follow-up, and all seven patients with severe SCD were free of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) from CTX001 infusion through last follow-up. Five patients with TDT and two patients with SCD now have follow-up of greater than one year, demonstrating a stable and durable response to treatment. These data are available as e-posters beginning on June 11, 2021, at 09:00 CEST, and a partial presentation of these data were presented during the Joint EHA-ASH Symposium on June 10, 2021 from 17:30-18:30 CEST. A summary of the results from the CLIMB-111 and CLIMB-121 Phase 1/2 clinical trials is provided below.

“The data presented today in 22 patients are impressive in both the consistency and durability of effect. These results add to the growing body of evidence that CTX001 may hold the promise for a one-time functional cure for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. We are working with urgency to complete enrollment and look forward to finalizing regulatory discussions and moving towards filing,” said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President at Vertex.

“The continued progress and momentum of CTX001 validate the role that CRISPR gene-editing technology could have in the future of therapeutics,” added Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at CRISPR Therapeutics. “We are excited about these results and look forward to additional longer-term data and to moving this investigational medicine forward for a larger population of patients with these two devastating diseases.”