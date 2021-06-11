 
X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Positive Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Clinical Trial of Mavorixafor in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia at EHA 2021

Robust decreases in serum IgM at low- and mid-doses suggest best-in-class potential for
mavorixafor plus ibrutinib therapy in double-mutation Waldenström’s patients; meaningful
increases in hemoglobin levels suggest reduction in cancer burden in bone marrow

At 6 months, patients achieved median IgM level reductions of 60%-75%, with
one patient achieving normal IgM, and two of four patients (50%) had >50% reduction
in IgM from baseline

e-Poster now available online; pre-recorded presentation by lead author Dr. Steven Treon
available to EHA conference attendees

Conference call and webcast today at 7:00 am ET with X4 management and
poster co-author Dr. Christian Buske

BOSTON, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies targeting diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, today announced positive preliminary efficacy and safety data from its ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial of its lead candidate mavorixafor, in combination with ibrutinib, in Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia patients with both MYD88 and CXCR4 mutations. These data are included in a poster published today at this year’s European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress.

“We are very pleased to present this exciting first look at the data from our ongoing Phase 1b trial in double-mutation Waldenström’s patients,” said Diego Cadavid, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals. “Despite still being in the low- and mid-dose ranges of mavorixafor, we are already seeing robust decreases in IgM levels – an important signal of clinical response – showing the potential benefit for mavorixafor in combination with ibrutinib. The combination therapy is demonstrating good tolerability and promising results across additional pharmacodynamic parameters, including increases in total hemoglobin and mobilization of white blood cells. We look forward to presenting longer-term data and an expanded data set from this trial later in the year.”

“While ibrutinib has significantly advanced the treatment of Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, we have observed that there remains a clinical unmet need for patients with concurrent CXCR4 and MYD88 mutations,” said Steven Treon, M.D., Ph.D., FACP, FRCP, Director of the Bing Center for Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and the poster’s lead author. “I am encouraged by the preliminary safety and efficacy data from the ongoing combination trial of ibrutinib and mavorixafor in this difficult-to-treat patient population and look forward to continuing this important research.”

