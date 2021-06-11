New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with Sickle Cell Disease Presented at European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced new data from the Phase 2a HOPE-KIDS 1 Study that showed children with sickle cell disease (SCD) ages 4 to 11 years treated with Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets experienced significant improvements in hemoglobin levels. These data, along with results from two real-world evidence studies of Oxbryta, will be presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress , taking place online June 9-17, 2021.

“The encouraging results seen with Oxbryta treatment in younger patients living with sickle cell disease support our belief that Oxbryta can have a positive impact across a wide age range of people living with this devastating, lifelong disease by reducing the sickling and destruction of red blood cells, thereby improving anemia and hemolysis – hallmarks of the condition,” said Ted W. Love, M.D., president and chief executive officer of GBT. “Additionally, we are pleased by the growing body of real-world evidence demonstrating the meaningful benefits of Oxbryta in patients ages 12 and older. Collectively, these data reinforce our commitment to seek broad access for patients and add to our confidence in the potential of this innovative medicine to address the urgent needs of sickle cell disease patients in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and beyond.”

New Data Analysis from Phase 2a HOPE-KIDS 1 Study (Oral Abstract #S260)

A new analysis of data from 45 children with SCD ages 4 to 11 years enrolled in the open-label Phase 2a HOPE-KIDS 1 Study (GBT440-007) showed that treatment with Oxbryta (1,500 mg or weight-based equivalent dispersed in a pediatric-appropriate formulation) resulted in rapid and sustained improvements in hemoglobin. An increase in hemoglobin of greater than 1 g/dL from baseline was observed in 47% of patients as early as two weeks and sustained through 24 weeks, consistent with results in patients ages 12 years and older in the Phase 3 HOPE Study. Concurrent improvements in markers of hemolysis were also observed.