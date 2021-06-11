Imara Presents Clinical Data on IMR-687 in Sickle Cell Disease at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress

IMR-687 was well-tolerated as a monotherapy and in combination with hydroxyurea in both studies

BOSTON, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced the presentation of data from the Phase 2a clinical trial and its open label extension (OLE) trial of IMR-687 in adults with sickle cell disease (SCD) at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress, being held virtually June 9-17, 2021.

“The impact of IMR-687 on several VOC-related parameters is potentially an exciting development for the treatment of sickle cell disease,” said Biree Andemariam, M.D., Associate Professor at UConn School of Medicine, Director of the New England Sickle Cell Institute at UConn Health, and lead investigator for the Phase 2a clinical trial. “These data include lower annualized VOC rates, fewer VOC-related hospitalizations, increased time to first VOC, and improvements in patient-reported VOC pain severity score. VOCs and associated pain are a leading cause of emergency room visits and morbidity in SCD and as result, a meaningful measure of clinical benefit to this patient community.”

“The VOC data in our 93-patient Phase 2a clinical trial point to a potential multimodal mechanism-of-action of IMR-687 in sickle cell disease that acts primarily on red blood cells and has the potential to act on white blood cells, adhesion mediators and other cell types. In addition, it is encouraging to see that patients in the OLE clinical trial are continuing to benefit from lower annualized VOC rates for an additional eight months, extending the results seen in the six-month Phase 2a trial,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara. “These clinical outcome data have also prompted us to elevate annualized VOC rates to the key secondary endpoint in the ongoing Ardent Phase 2b clinical trial. We look forward to engaging the FDA in the coming months on these two datasets.”