 
checkAd

New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with Sickle Cell Disease Presented at European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 09:05  |  78   |   |   

Analysis from Phase 2a HOPE-KIDS 1 Study Featured in Oral Presentation

Two Real-world Data Studies Demonstrated Sustained Improvements in Hemoglobin with Oxbryta Consistent with Results from the Phase 3 HOPE Study

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced new data from the Phase 2a HOPE-KIDS 1 Study that showed children with sickle cell disease (SCD) ages 4 to 11 years treated with Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets experienced significant improvements in hemoglobin levels. These data, along with results from two real-world evidence studies of Oxbryta, will be presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress, taking place online June 9-17, 2021.

“The encouraging results seen with Oxbryta treatment in younger patients living with sickle cell disease support our belief that Oxbryta can have a positive impact across a wide age range of people living with this devastating, lifelong disease by reducing the sickling and destruction of red blood cells, thereby improving anemia and hemolysis – hallmarks of the condition,” said Ted W. Love, M.D., president and chief executive officer of GBT. “Additionally, we are pleased by the growing body of real-world evidence demonstrating the meaningful benefits of Oxbryta in patients ages 12 and older. Collectively, these data reinforce our commitment to seek broad access for patients and add to our confidence in the potential of this innovative medicine to address the urgent needs of sickle cell disease patients in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and beyond.”

New Data Analysis from Phase 2a HOPE-KIDS 1 Study (Oral Abstract #S260)
A new analysis of data from 45 children with SCD ages 4 to 11 years enrolled in the open-label Phase 2a HOPE-KIDS 1 Study (GBT440-007) showed that treatment with Oxbryta (1,500 mg or weight-based equivalent dispersed in a pediatric-appropriate formulation) resulted in rapid and sustained improvements in hemoglobin. An increase in hemoglobin of greater than 1 g/dL from baseline was observed in 47% of patients as early as two weeks and sustained through 24 weeks, consistent with results in patients ages 12 years and older in the Phase 3 HOPE Study. Concurrent improvements in markers of hemolysis were also observed.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with Sickle Cell Disease Presented at European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress Analysis from Phase 2a HOPE-KIDS 1 Study Featured in Oral Presentation Two Real-world Data Studies Demonstrated Sustained Improvements in Hemoglobin with Oxbryta Consistent with Results from the Phase 3 HOPE Study SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plug Power Announces Green Hydrogen Plant in Camden County, Georgia
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board