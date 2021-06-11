Novartis investigational oral therapy iptacopan (LNP023) shows benefit as monotherapy in treatment-naïve patients with rare and life-threatening blood disorder paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

First-in-class, oral, targeted factor B inhibitor iptacopan substantially reduced both intra- and extravascular hemolysis when given as monotherapy in a Phase II study of anti-C5 naïve paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) patients 1





Recently presented Phase II data showed iptacopan reduced proteinuria and stabilized kidney function in IgA nephropathy (IgAN)9, and improved estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) slope and stabilized kidney function in C3 glomerulopathy (C3G)10

Basel, June 11, 2021 — Novartis today announced new Phase II data for iptacopan (LNP023), an investigational oral treatment for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), presented at the 26th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA). In the study (NCT03896152), treatment with 12 weeks of iptacopan monotherapy was generally well tolerated with no unexpected safety findings and resulted in rapid and durable transfusion-free improvement of hemoglobin levels in the majority of patients1.

“Currently, 20-50% of PNH patients treated with standard-of-care anti-C5 therapies remain transfusion-dependent due to persistent extravascular hemolysis, and an additional 20-40% exhibit varying degrees of residual anemia,” said lead author Professor Jun Ho Jang, Division of Hematology-Oncology, Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine. “These results show that oral iptacopan blocks both intra- and extravascular hemolysis in patients with hemolytic PNH who have not previously been treated with an anti-C5. When considered with the findings of the previous Phase II study, these data suggest that iptacopan may provide additional benefits beyond those seen with current standard-of-care therapies, and may potentially change the PNH treatment paradigm.”