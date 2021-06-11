 
checkAd

Capital increase in TORM in connection with delivery of vessel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 09:30  |  56   |   |   

With reference to Company Announcement no. 03 dated 01 March 2021 regarding the acquisition of eight 2007-2012 built MR product tanker vessels from Team Tankers Deep Sea Ltd, TORM plc (“TORM”) has increased its share capital by 668,423 A-shares (corresponding to USD 6,684.23) as a result of the delivery of the sixth vessel of the transaction, the MR vessel Team Voyager.

The capital increase is carried out without any pre-emption rights for existing shareholders or others. The new shares have been subscribed for due to the settlement of a USD 6.2m allocated loan note issued in connection with the vessel delivery and correspond to USD 9.2 per A-share with a nominal value of USD 0.01 each. The majority of the issued shares will be subject to a lock-up for a period of 40 days.

The new shares are ordinary shares without any special rights and are negotiable instruments. The new shares give right to dividends and other rights in relation to TORM as of the date of issuance. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 16 June 2021. The new shares will be freely transferable on Nasdaq Copenhagen, but certain transfer restrictions may apply under U.S. securities laws.

After the capital increase, TORM’s share capital amounts to USD 794,094 divided into 79,409,398 A-shares of USD 0.01 each, one B-share of USD 0.01 and one C-share of USD 0.01. A total of 79,409,398 votes are attached to the A-shares. The B-share and the C-share have specific voting rights.

CONTACT TORM plc
Christopher Everard, General Manager, tel.: +44 792 049 4853 Birchin Court, 20 Birchin Lane
  London, EC3V 9DU, United Kingdom
  Tel.: +44 203 713 4560
  www.torm.com

 

ABOUT TORM
TORM is one of the world’s leading carriers of refined oil products. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 80 modern vessels with a strong commitment to safety, environmental responsibility and customer service. TORM was founded in 1889. The Company conducts business worldwide. TORM’s shares are listed on Nasdaq in Copenhagen and on Nasdaq in New York (ticker: TRMD A and TRMD). For further information, please visit www.torm.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital increase in TORM in connection with delivery of vessel With reference to Company Announcement no. 03 dated 01 March 2021 regarding the acquisition of eight 2007-2012 built MR product tanker vessels from Team Tankers Deep Sea Ltd, TORM plc (“TORM”) has increased its share capital by 668,423 A-shares …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
Plug Power Announces Green Hydrogen Plant in Camden County, Georgia
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board