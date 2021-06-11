SAF-HOLLAND SE: First Annual General Meeting after the transfer of the registered office successfully concluded

Bessenbach, June 11, 2021. SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND"), one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, successfully concluded its first Annual General Meeting after the transfer of the registered office from Luxembourg to Germany. Against the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting on June 10, 2021 was held as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the shareholders being physically present.

In his report to the shareholders, Alexander Geis, CEO of SAF-HOLLAND SE says: "We achieved a very solid performance within a very challenging environment. Once again, our robust and seminal business model has paid off. In addition to our strong market position in the core markets of Europe and North America, it was our profitable spare parts business that had a stabilising effect on earnings. Our effective crisis management also played a major role in us closing financial year 2020 better than expected at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic."

In this regard, the CEO also showed his appreciation for the performance of the more than 3,000 employees over the past year: "The entire workforce of the SAF-HOLLAND Group displayed tremendous team spirit and dedication in this challenging year. As a result, we managed to flexibly adapt our production to meet customer demand and ensure our delivery capability."

Turning to the development of business in the first quarter of 2021 and Strategy 2025, Alexander Geis stated, "We have also had a very good start to the new financial year. Incoming orders continue to develop in a very pleasing fashion. For example, in the EMEA region, the axle plants in Bessenbach and Düzce (Turkey) are, in the meantime, fully booked to almost the end of the year. For this reason, all three plants ramped up from two-shift operation to three-shifts in April and May. The production teams are currently working on expanding capacity further in order to meet customer demand. Our focus in the coming years lies on raising the value of the company for the long term and includes: profitable sales growth, raising the adjusted EBIT margin to around 8 per cent by 2023 at the latest, improving the generation of cash flow and optimising the leverage ratio.