UP Fintech Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option

BEIJING, China, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced the closing of its public offering of 6,500,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 15 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$24.50 per ADS. The Company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 975,000 additional ADSs from the Company at the public offering price. The underwriters fully exercised their option to purchase these additional ADSs.



The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the ADS offering to (i) expand its customer base and drive customer engagement with its services, (ii) invest in expanding its products, services and technologies to enhance its user experience and operating efficiency, and (iii) expand its international presence.