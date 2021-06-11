 
checkAd

UP Fintech Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 10:00  |  68   |   |   

BEIJING, China, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced the closing of its public offering of 6,500,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 15 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$24.50 per ADS. The Company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 975,000 additional ADSs from the Company at the public offering price. The underwriters fully exercised their option to purchase these additional ADSs.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the ADS offering to (i) expand its customer base and drive customer engagement with its services, (ii) invest in expanding its products, services and technologies to enhance its user experience and operating efficiency, and (iii) expand its international presence.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited acted as the joint bookrunners for the ADS offering.

The ADS offering has been made pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, which automatically became effective upon filing. The ADS offering has been made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus included in the Form F-3. The Form F-3 and the prospectus supplement are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at: http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Broadridge, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Bays 4-9, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department (telephone: +1-800-831-9146), or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 2nd Floor, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, United States of America, Attention: Prospectus Department (telephone: 1-917-606-8487).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UP Fintech Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option BEIJING, China, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced the closing of its public offering of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
Plug Power Announces Green Hydrogen Plant in Camden County, Georgia
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board