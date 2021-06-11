 
Kindred launches BetShare - an innovative bet sharing tool

VALLETTA, Malta, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group's brand Unibet launches BetShare, a tool that allows players to customise the look and feel of their betslip with the purpose to share on social media. The product which has a mobile-first approach will be launched in the majority of the Group's markets ahead of the Euros.  

In order to create a sense of community on social media and customer engagement Unibet, a part of Kindred Group, releases an innovative betslip sharing tool, called BetShare that has been developed for Unibet customers only. The product has been built up from the top-down, allowing each and every one of Unibet's markets to localise the tool as they see fit. Within the tool, players will have access to four customisation features: Backgrounds, Emojis, Text and Paint.  

"Unibet is the first major sports betting brand to bring a sharing tool of this kind to the market. The advantage of our players becoming content creators has become a fascinating topic of discussion at Kindred. Our players are increasingly looking to share experiences and bets in our ever-expanding digital landscape and we are glad to be able to offer them this tool right ahead of the Euros", says Erik Bäcklund, Chief Product Officer, Kindred Group. 

"The Background feature allows players to select and choose from up to eight different background visuals and we have developed our own suite of emojis that players can add to give the betslip a light touch. Text can be used to add written language and Unibet's customers can scribble and highlight with Paint. This is truly an innovative and exciting tool. We are are rolling it out continously and the acknowledgement so far has been fantastic. However the product development journey does not stop here. We are incredibly excited to continue the development process with our players and to ultimately craft a tool that sets Unibet apart, concludes Johannes Nijboer, Head of Sportbook business development, Kindred Group.   

The tool can be found in the Sports My Bets section with plans on the table to further enhance accessibility. There are no restrictions in place regarding the type of bets that can be shared, e.g. open, settled, cashed out bets. All the backgrounds will contain Responsible Gambling messaging to ensure players are reminded to gamble responsibly.

