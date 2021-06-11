Directorate change
DIRECTORATE CHANGE
KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.14, Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that Fiona Wollocombe, a Director of the Company and Chairman of the Board has been appointed as a non-executive director of Amati AIM VCT PLC with effect from 10 June 2021.
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850
11 June 2021
