Directorate change

In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.14, Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that Fiona Wollocombe, a Director of the Company and Chairman of the Board has been appointed as a non-executive director of Amati AIM VCT PLC with effect from 10 June 2021.

11 June 2021