wallstreet:online AG: Audited consolidated financial statements 2020 confirm strong and profitable growth

- Consolidated sales revenues 2020 in the amount of EUR 28.2 million; consolidated net income for the year at EUR 3.6 million

- Company publishes for the first time consolidated financial statements against the backdrop of its sustained growth





Berlin, 11 June 2021

wallstreet:online AG (ISIN DE000A2GS609) has published its audited business figures for 2020. wallstreet:online AG publishes for the first time consolidated financial statements for the year 2020 on a voluntary basis against the backdrop of its sustained growth. Both the consolidated and the single-entity financial statements confirm the profitable growth during the past fiscal year. The company was able to more than double total sales revenues throughout the Group versus prior year. The value for fiscal 2020 is around EUR 28.2 million (preliminary press release of 25 February 2021: EUR 28 million) after EUR 12.3 million a year before. The consolidated net income for the year added up to EUR 3.6 million during the past fiscal year. The operating EBITDA before new customer acquisition costs at the Smartbroker amounted to EUR 12.1 million (preliminary press release: EUR 11.9 million); after new customer acquisition costs of EUR 7.6 million it amounted to EUR 4.5 million.

Sales revenues in the Social & Media business significantly increased

The Social & Media business line includes the portals wallstreet-online.de, finanznachrichten.de, boersennews.de and ariva.de with the related websites, forums, communities and mobile apps. Moreover, the B2B media business is part of this segment. The user numbers and reach were increased during the past fiscal year until the end of the year by almost 42 percent versus prior year, namely to 347 million page impressions. Higher reaches and the launch of innovative advertising formats results in a significant rise in segment revenues to EUR 26.9 million.