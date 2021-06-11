betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) One-Time Gene Therapy for β-thalassemia Continues to Demonstrate Durable Efficacy Across Pediatric and Adult Patient Populations and All Genotypes in Data Presented at EHA2021 Virtual

“Our maturing clinical data continue to deliver the results we had hoped for, with patients free from transfusions and maintaining strong hemoglobin levels over the course of years,” said Richard Colvin, M.D., Ph.D., VP, interim chief medical officer, bluebird bio. “TDT is usually diagnosed in the first two years of life, and patients with this disease will require regular blood transfusions for the rest of their lives – most as often as every few weeks. It is truly transformative for these patients and their families that they no longer need ongoing blood transfusions.”

bluebird bio, Inc . (Nasdaq: BLUE) today presented data from several studies of betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) gene therapy (licensed as ZYNTEGLO in the EU and UK) in adult, adolescent and pediatric patients with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT). These data were presented during EHA2021 Virtual, the 26 th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association, taking place June 9-17, 2021.

TDT is a severe genetic disease caused by mutations in the β-globin gene that result in reduced or significantly reduced hemoglobin (Hb). In order to survive, people with TDT require chronic blood transfusions to maintain adequate Hb levels. These transfusions carry the risk of progressive multi-organ damage due to unavoidable iron overload.

Beti-cel is a one-time gene therapy that adds functional copies of a modified form of the β-globin gene (βA-T87Q-globin gene) into a patient’s own hematopoietic (blood) stem cells (HSCs). Once patients have the βA-T87Q-globin gene, they HSCs have the potential to produce HbAT87Q, which is gene therapy-derived adult Hb, at levels that can eliminate or significantly reduce the need for transfusions.

In studies of beti-cel, transfusion independence is defined as no longer needing red blood cell transfusions for at least 12 months while maintaining a weighted average Hb of at least 9 g/dL.

“Many of my patients, some of whom are very young, require transfusions every few weeks in order to survive,” said Evangelia Yannaki, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Gene and Cell Therapy Center, Hematology Department, George Papanikolaou Hospital, Thessaloniki, Greece. “While transfusions provide benefit, dependence on them carries complications such as iron overload and severely compromises their quality of life. The long-term beti-cel data presented at EHA are particularly encouraging, as markers of healthy red blood cell production and iron burden reduction improved among patients who achieved transfusion independence.”