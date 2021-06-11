Kraken Announces CRADA on Pressure Tolerant Batteries with US Navy

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kraken Robotic Systems Inc, has signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division (NSWCCD). Under the CRADA, the Battery Certification and Integration Branch, Code 636 of NSWC Carderock, will test Kraken’s pressure tolerant lithium-ion batteries. The testing is expected to take four months to complete and is expected to start in calendar Q3 of this year.



Kraken Comments

“We are excited to enter into a CRADA with NSWC Carderock,” said Kraken President & CEO, Karl Kenny. “Since 2018, we have delivered our 6000-meter pressure tolerant batteries to several US and foreign customers including US defense customers. We hope this CRADA and testing with NSWC Carderock, which has significant experience with Navy safety requirements, will help increase adoption of Kraken’s pressure tolerant batteries into US Navy programs of record and sales with US Navy defense contractors.”