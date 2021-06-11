Fineco offers access to Wellington Management funds on its investing platform

Wellington Management is one of the largest global asset managers offering investment solutions spanning across the global equity, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives.

LONDON, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinecoBank today announces that UK customers will have access to a new suite of funds by Wellington Management via its investing platform.

The latest addition to Fineco's investment platform follows a string of recent fund announcements made this year including AXA IM, Candriam and Ninety One.

Paolo Di Grazia, Deputy General Manager, Fineco: "Following the recent news that more than 70% of Fineco clients hold active current accounts on brokerage, we are determined to continue expanding our investment offerings. We are very pleased to have partnered with Wellington Management and to offer our UK customers access to their selection of quality funds through our competitively priced investment platform."

Matthew Knight, Head of UK distribution, Wellington Management: "At Wellington Management, we strive to combine the resources of a large, global asset manager with the boutique feel of an independent, privately held partnership. We look forward to working with Fineco to offer their UK clients our innovative investment solutions."

About FinecoBank

Launched in 2017 in UK, FinecoBank, the multi-currency bank and one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe, has built an integrated business model proposing customers its One-Stop-Solution: it offers from a single account banking, trading and investment services through innovative transactional platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco represents a new way of banking, a smart way to invest money.

Fineco's mission is to simplify customers' lives when dealing with financial services and has developed a very powerful yet user-friendly platform. Learn more about us on finecobank.co.uk.

About Wellington Management