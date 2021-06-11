Valmet to supply a major pulp and board technology delivery to Klabin in Brazil

The orders are included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2021. The values of the orders will not be disclosed. The delivery value of an order similar to PM 28 is typically around EUR 240-270 million, and the combined value of an order similar to the delivery of the fiberline and BCTMP line is typically around EUR 80-90 million.

HELSINKI, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a large pulp and paper technology delivery to Klabin in Brazil. The order consists of a paperboard making line (PM 28), a complete new fiberline including a new Continuous Cooking G3, and a new bleached chemi thermo mechanical pulp (BCTMP) line, all with extensive scopes of automation and Valmet Industrial Internet solutions. The start-ups of PM 28, the BCTMP line and the fiberline are scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.

These orders are part of the second phase in Klabin's large investment project (PUMA II). Valmet's delivery for the first phase announced in 2019 included the kraftliner machine (PM27) and the fiberline with Continuous Cooking G3. In this second phase, the BCTMP and fiber lines will be integrated with the new board making line PM 28, which will be a so-called flex machine. The machine will produce a large variety of board grades from kraftliner to coated boards such as folding box boards (FBB) and liquid packaging boards (LPB) with a reservation to add bio-barrier grades to the portfolio in the future. This combination will increase Klabin's flexibility and reduce its exposure to market volatility.

"Over the last year, we have evaluated trends and market conditions to ultimately reach this decision of PM 28. The packaging board segment offers a huge growth potential, driven primarily by the potential substitution of single-use plastics with more sustainable options. We see an opportunity to create even more value for Klabin, reinforcing our business model, which is integrated, diversified and flexible. After the ramp-up of PM 28, Klabin is set to become one of the leading virgin fibers coated boards and kraftliner producers in the world," says Francisco Razzolini, Director of Industrial Technology, Innovation, Sustainability and Projects and Pulp Business Officer at Klabin.