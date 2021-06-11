 
Pharmagest Interactive ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - MEETING NOTICE & ON-LINE AVAILABILITY OF MEETING MATERIALS

                                                          Villers-lès-Nancy, 11 June 2021 - 12:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

MEETING NOTICE

ON-LINE AVAILABILITY OF MEETING MATERIALS

PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE hereby provides notice to shareholders of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 5 p.m., at the Company’s registered office located in VILLERS-LÈS-NANCY (Technopôle de Nancy-Brabois - 5 Allée de Saint Cloud).

IMPORTANT NOTICE – COVID-19

Despite the continuing health crisis linked to the COVID-19 epidemic, in light of the number of persons normally present at the Company’s general meetings and the characteristics of the meeting rooms of the Company’s registered office, on the one hand, and the goal of promoting dialogue with shareholders on the other hand, the Board of Directors wanted to provide for the possibility of permitting physical in-person attendance of shareholders at the Company’s next general meeting.

However, due to the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders are invited to consult on a regular basis the special section devoted to the 2021 Annual General Meeting at the Company’s website, www.pharmagest.com, that may be updated, as applicable, to obtain details about the final procedures adopted for participating in this Annual General Meeting according to the development of the health situation and legal measures that may subsequently be implemented after the publication of the Meeting Notice in the BALO legal gazette on June 9, 2021.

For communications between the Company and its shareholders, it is strongly recommended that requests or documents be sent, in priority, by email, to the following address: actionnaires.pharmagest@lacooperativewelcoop.com.

The original French language version of the agenda and the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting were published in the French publication for legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires or BALO) on 21 May, 2021 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/annonce/202105212102053-61).

The Meeting Notice was published on the June 9, 2021 in the BALO (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/annonce/202106092102562-69) and in the Official Journal “Tablettes Lorraines” including the procedures for participating and voting and the main methods to exercise shareholders’ rights.

Both of these notices are available on the Company’s website: www.pharmagest.com. Translations are also available https://pharmagest.com/en/investisseur/assemblee-generale/.

Pursuant to article R. 22-10-23 of the French commercial code, PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE has also made available, since June 8, 2021, all the documents and information prescribed by this article and the voting form on its website www.pharmagest.com - Section FINANCE, Annual General Meeting tab.

About Pharmagest Group:

With more than 1,100 employees acting as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Pharmagest Group is the leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare sector in Europe through innovative solutions and services for healthcare professionals guaranteeing the efficiency of the healthcare system and improving the patient care pathway.

As a key contributor to the quality of healthcare and coordination between office-based private practice and hospitals, Pharmagest Group is present in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom where it is developing the leading healthcare platform and a single ecosystem for France and Europe bringing the best of technology to the service of people.

Listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC SMALL and CAC All-Tradable

Included under the European Rising Tech label.

Eligible for the “long-only” Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME)
ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Reuters: PHA.PA – Bloomberg: PMGI FP

For all the latest news go to www.pharmagest.com

Follow Pharmagest on Twitter: @Pharmagest, LinkedIn and Facebook

CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Jean-Yves SAMSON
Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 – jean-yves.samson@lacooperativewelcoop.com

Media Relations:
FIN’EXTENSO – Isabelle APRILE

Tel. +33 (0)1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

Attachment





