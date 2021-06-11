 
DGAP-News MediClin AG: Dr. Joachim Ramming becomes the new CEO of MEDICLIN

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Personnel
MediClin AG: Dr. Joachim Ramming becomes the new CEO of MEDICLIN

11.06.2021 / 12:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dr. Joachim Ramming becomes the new CEO of MEDICLIN

In today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MEDICLIN) has appointed Dr. Joachim Ramming as member of the Management Board of MEDICLIN and as Chairman of the Board. The PhD economist and health economist will succeed Volker Hippler on August 1, 2021, who is resigning his mandate as CEO and board member of the Company by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board on June 30, 2021.

"We would like to thank Mr. Hippler for his commitment and the work he has done over the past five years and wish him all the best for his professional and private future. At the same time, we are pleased to have won with Dr. Joachim Ramming a leader with industry experience. Together with his colleagues of the Management Board, he will successfully drive the development of MEDICLIN further with strategic impulses", said Dr. Jan Liersch, Chairman of the MEDICLIN Supervisory Board.

For around 23 years, Dr. Joachim Ramming is active in the healthcare sector. He started his clinical career in 1998 immediately after studying economics as a trainee at RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, where he learned how to manage a hospital from scratch. Around 20 years of management experience in clinic and hospital management followed, including eight years as managing director of hospitals at Sana Kliniken AG. From July 2015 until his appointment to the Management Board of MEDICLIN, Dr. Joachim Ramming works as managing director or regional managing director for the Asklepios Group, since March 2017 as regional managing director of Asklepios Kliniken Bayern. He is a member of the board of directors of the Association of Private Hospitals in Bavaria. V. (VPKA).

"I am very much looking forward to bring my experience to MEDICLIN and to start to sustainably develop the Company together with my two board colleagues, Tino Fritz and Dr. York Dhein,", said Dr. Joachim Ramming after his appointment and added: "Every crisis is also an opportunity. We must join forces to overcome the consequences of the corona pandemic for MEDICLIN and lead the company into the future. The entire team of the Management Board of MEDICLIN therefore sees the strategic and organizational development as the most urgent task for the coming months."

