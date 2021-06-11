HEXO Corp to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

OTTAWA, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) today announced that Sebastien St. Louis, Chief Executive Officer, and Trent MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:



Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference: St-Louis will feature on the Cannabis panel at 12:25 p.m. Eastern Time, moderated by Rupesh Parikh, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering Food, Grocery & Consumer Products at Oppenheimer.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Canadian LPs Cannabis Forum: St-Louis and MacDonald will participate in a fireside chat at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, hosted by Pablo Zuanic, lead Research Analyst on Cannabis at Cantor Fitzgerald.

The panel and fireside chat may be accessed by going to the “Events” page on hexocorp.com.