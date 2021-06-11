 
KnowBe4 to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

11.06.2021   

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), today announced that its management team will be participating in the following conference:

Berenberg Thematic Software Days Conference 2021
Monday, June 14, 2021
Presentation Time: 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on KnowBe4’s investor relations website at https://investors.knowbe4.com/investor-relations. The replay of the presentation will be available on the website for at least 30 days.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 39,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

2020 KnowBe4, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact

Investor Relations Contact
KnowBe4, Inc.
Ken Talanian
ir@knowbe4.com

Public Relations Contact
KnowBe4, Inc
Kathy Wattman        
pr@knowbe4.com





