FIXING OF COUPON RATES        

Fixing of cou pon rates effective from 15 June 2021

Effective from 15 June 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 15 June 2021 to 15 September 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030491162, (SNR), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 15 June 2021: 0.9620% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

