Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) ("Element Solutions," "ESI" or the “Company”), a global and diversified specialty chemicals company, announced today that it has made a binding offer* to acquire Coventya Holding SAS (“Coventya”), a global provider of specialty chemicals for the surface finishing industry. Under the terms of the offer, Element Solutions will pay approximately €420 million in cash, including the assumption or repayment of debt, subject to certain adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in late Q3 or Q4 2021, subject to receipt of certain regulatory approvals, completion of required employee consultation procedures and other customary closing conditions. Upon the closing of the transaction, Coventya will join MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions and will be reported within the Company’s Industrial & Specialty segment.

Coventya is a global specialist in developing metal finishing chemical technologies with an array of solutions that provide decorative and functional coatings for industrial end-markets in over 60 countries. The business has manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe and the Americas and its products serve customers globally across automotive, fashion, construction, electronic, consumer goods, energy, and aerospace / military end-markets. Coventya is expected to generate annual sales of approximately €160 million and adjusted EBITDA of greater than €30 million for its fiscal year 2021 ending in September. On a pro forma basis after giving effect to expected annualized synergies, the proposed purchase price represents less than 10x Coventya’s projected fiscal year 2021 adjusted EBITDA.

President and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich said, “We are very pleased to announce our proposed transaction with Coventya. This is an excellent business that aligns seamlessly with our acquisition criteria and a company that we have admired for decades. Coventya has a long history of providing innovation and high-quality solutions in attractive niche markets like our own. We believe that Coventya’s deep customer relationships, solutions-orientation and outstanding team will improve our company and the breadth and quality of solutions we provide to our key markets. With this acquisition, we expect our MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions business to benefit from enhanced scale and strong complementary product offerings. We enjoy nothing more than investing behind our robust businesses and leaders in equally great businesses and teams. The opportunity with Coventya is a great case study for this, and we are looking forward to welcoming the Coventya team to the Element Solutions family.”