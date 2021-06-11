Sierra Metals Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or the “Company”) hereby announces the voting results from the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 (the “Meeting”).
Image 1: Jumbo in operation underground at Cusi Mine (Photo: Business Wire)
A total of 133,132,611 common shares were voted at the Meeting, being 81.46% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, including the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year, and the election of management’s nominees to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”).
Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:
|
Director
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Outcome of
|
Jose Vizquerra
|
78,891,458 (62.64%)
|
47,048,136 (37.36%)
|
Approved
|
J. Alberto Arias
|
58,459,843 (46.42%)
|
67,479,751 (53.58%)
|
Approved
|
Ricardo Arrarte
|
72,338,338 (57.44%)
|
53,601,256 (42.56%)
|
Approved
|
Douglas Cater
|
79,034,768 (62.76%)
|
46,904,826 (37.24%)
|
Approved
|
Steven Dean
|
77,094,708 (61.22%)
|
48,844,886 (38.78%)
|
Approved
|
Luis Marchese
|
72,978,835 (57.95%)
|
52,960,759 (42.05%)
|
Approved
|
Dionisio Romero
|
70,474,604 (55.96%)
|
55,464,990 (44.04%)
|
Approved
