 
checkAd

Sierra Metals Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 12:45  |  57   |   |   

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or the “Company”) hereby announces the voting results from the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210611005104/en/

Image 1: Jumbo in operation underground at Cusi Mine (Photo: Business Wire)

Image 1: Jumbo in operation underground at Cusi Mine (Photo: Business Wire)

A total of 133,132,611 common shares were voted at the Meeting, being 81.46% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, including the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year, and the election of management’s nominees to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”).

Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Outcome of
Vote

Jose Vizquerra

78,891,458 (62.64%)

47,048,136 (37.36%)

Approved

J. Alberto Arias

58,459,843 (46.42%)

67,479,751 (53.58%)

Approved

Ricardo Arrarte

72,338,338 (57.44%)

53,601,256 (42.56%)

Approved

Douglas Cater

79,034,768 (62.76%)

46,904,826 (37.24%)

Approved

Steven Dean

77,094,708 (61.22%)

48,844,886 (38.78%)

Approved

Luis Marchese

72,978,835 (57.95%)

52,960,759 (42.05%)

Approved

Dionisio Romero

70,474,604 (55.96%)

55,464,990 (44.04%)

Approved

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sierra Metals Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or the “Company”) hereby announces the voting results from the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 (the “Meeting”). This …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Churchill Capital ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves New Formulation of Epclusa, Expanding Pediatric ...
Moderna and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Partner to Commercialize Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine in Saudi ...
SIGNA Sports United, a Leading Global Sports E-Commerce and Technology Platform, to Go Public on ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Israel
FREYR in Negotiations for Building Battery Production Facilities in the United States
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels