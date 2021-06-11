Sierra Metals Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or the “Company”) hereby announces the voting results from the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210611005104/en/