 
checkAd

Eldorado Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders; Announces Management Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 12:45  |  66   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 27, 2021, were elected as directors of Eldorado at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held virtually on June 10, 2021.

Election of Directors      
Directors Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome
George Albino 89,608,334   1,629,121   Elected
98.21%   1.79%  
George Burns  90,597,246   640,220   Elected
99.30%   0.70%  
Teresa Conway 90,540,695   696,770   Elected
99.24%   0.76%  
Catharine Farrow 90,432,623   804,842   Elected
99.12%   0.88%  
Pamela Gibson 89,348,846   1,888,620   Elected
97.93%   2.07%  
Judith Mosely 90,482,619   754,847   Elected
99.17%   0.83%  
Steven Reid 90,664,166   573,300   Elected
99.37%   0.63%  
John Webster 89,803,931   1,433,535   Elected
98.43%   1.57%  

Seite 1 von 3
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eldorado Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders; Announces Management Appointments VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 27, 2021, were elected …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
WISeKey and MINES Saint-Etienne Research Institute Collaborate to Secure Post-Quantum Economy
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:49 Uhr
Gold und Silber: Alle warten auf den Ausbruch!
17:58 Uhr
Wochenausblick: DAX mit Schlusssprint. Fed und Öl im Fokus!
16:01 Uhr
Inflations- und Zinsangst: das schöne dran ist....
15:48 Uhr
Loncor Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on Imbo Project, Confirming Inferred Mineral Resource Increase to 3.466 Million Ounces
15:45 Uhr
New World Gold Corporation Provides Shareholder Update
14:20 Uhr
LIVALL EVO21: Der iF GOLD Award-Gewinner jetzt auf Indiegogo
14:00 Uhr
Macarthur Minerals to sharpen focus on iron ore delivery: Pilbara Gold and Copper assets and new Leonora Gold tenements to underpin new ASX listing
13:30 Uhr
Kintavar Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting
13:00 Uhr
Adyton reports silver potential with 2.7m @ 34 g/t Ag complementing recently reported high grade gold results
13:00 Uhr
Nobel29 Resources Corp. Provides Update on Algarrobo Copper-Gold Project, Chile