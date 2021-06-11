Eldorado Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders; Announces Management Appointments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 27, 2021, were elected as directors of Eldorado at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held virtually on June 10, 2021.
|Election of Directors
|Directors
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Outcome
|George Albino
|89,608,334
|1,629,121
|Elected
|98.21%
|1.79%
|George Burns
|90,597,246
|640,220
|Elected
|99.30%
|0.70%
|Teresa Conway
|90,540,695
|696,770
|Elected
|99.24%
|0.76%
|Catharine Farrow
|90,432,623
|804,842
|Elected
|99.12%
|0.88%
|Pamela Gibson
|89,348,846
|1,888,620
|Elected
|97.93%
|2.07%
|Judith Mosely
|90,482,619
|754,847
|Elected
|99.17%
|0.83%
|Steven Reid
|90,664,166
|573,300
|Elected
|99.37%
|0.63%
|John Webster
|89,803,931
|1,433,535
|Elected
|98.43%
|1.57%
|
