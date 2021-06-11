 
Huawei Digital Power Looks to Build a Competent Global Partner Community for a Green and Bright Future

SHENZHEN, China, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a relentless focus on partner success, Huawei Digital Power has recently hosted the Ecosystem Partner Summit 2021 to explore how to build a competent partner system for a green and bright future through competitive zero-carbon all-scenario solutions, quality service and an innovative partner strategy. Due to Covid-19 the virtual event series, with Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe summits, is bringing together partners from 81 countries.  

"Carbon neutrality has become the world's most pressing common goal, which stirs up a revolution in power generation and consumption and accelerates the industrial upgrading as well. The energy transformation brings abundant Industrial and commercial opportunities. By integrating digital and power electronics technologies, Huawei Digital Power is pushing forward the energy revolution and joining hands with our partners to build a green and bright future," said James Li, Member of the Huawei Supervisory Board and President of Marketing, Sales & Services of Huawei Digital Power in his welcome speech.

Mr. Li added that the ecosystem strategy lies at the heart of Huawei Digital Power's development strategy. The digital energy industry is essentially an ecosystem industry. We will be committed to doing something right to bring value to partners, share benefits with them, and improve their capabilities, and join forces with every competent and ambitious partner to build a green and bright future through the multi-level and multi-business cooperative ecosystem strategy.

The digital power industry needs an ecosystem, and that's why Huawei Digital Power has come up with the '3-4-5-6' ecosystem strategy. "We divide partner services into three domains — smart PV, data center & site facility, and Huawei-inside domain — to allow every player to focus on their strengths. When cooperating with partners, we adhere to the following four principles: profitability, simplicity, enablement, and ecosystem. With this in mind, we will implement five major measures this year — building a partner system centering on the digital power industry, optimizing the IT platforms, promoting standardization, ramping up marketing and branding, and increasing resource inputs — to help partners improve six capabilities in sales, service, marketing and so on," Mr. Li emphasized in his speech.

