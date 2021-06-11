Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of The Roger New York

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) announced that on June 10, 2021, it closed on the sale of its leasehold interest in the 194-room The Roger New York in New York, NY for $19.0 million to a third party. The Roger New York is subject to a ground lease with approximately 23 years remaining on its term.

Proceeds from the sale of The Roger New York will be utilized for general business purposes, which may include reducing the Company’s outstanding debt and/or acquiring and investing in hotel properties in accordance with the Company’s investment strategy.