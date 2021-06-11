Americas Gold and Silver Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (“the “Company”) (TSX:USA; NYSE American: USAS) is pleased to report that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business including the election of each of the nominees listed in its management information circular (“Circular”) dated April 30, 2021 at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2021. Detailed results from the election of directors are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Alex Davidson
32,027,448
78.97%
8,529,659
21.03%
Darren Blasutti
35,023,999
86.36%
5,533,108
13.64%
Alan Edwards
34,863,041
85.96%
5,694,066
14.04%
Bradley R. Kipp
35,021,779
86.35%
5,535,328
13.65%
Gordon Pridham
32,481,343
80.09%
8,075,764
19.91%
Manuel Rivera
35,029,162
86.37%
5,527,945
13.63%
Lorie Waisberg
23,090,842
56.93%
17,466,265
43.07%
The biographies of directors and further details about the Company’s corporate governance practices are available at www.americas-gold.com.
About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a high-growth precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company owns the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. The Company also owns the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. For further information, please see SEDAR or www.americas-gold.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210611005102/en/
Wertpapier
