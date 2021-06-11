 
Americas Gold and Silver Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 13:00  |  46   |   |   

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (“the “Company”) (TSX:USA; NYSE American: USAS) is pleased to report that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business including the election of each of the nominees listed in its management information circular (“Circular”) dated April 30, 2021 at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2021. Detailed results from the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

 

% For

 

Votes Withheld

 

% Withheld

Alex Davidson

32,027,448

 

78.97%

 

8,529,659

 

21.03%

Darren Blasutti

35,023,999

 

86.36%

 

5,533,108

 

13.64%

Alan Edwards

34,863,041

 

85.96%

 

5,694,066

 

14.04%

Bradley R. Kipp

35,021,779

 

86.35%

 

5,535,328

 

13.65%

Gordon Pridham

32,481,343

 

80.09%

 

8,075,764

 

19.91%

Manuel Rivera

35,029,162

 

86.37%

 

5,527,945

 

13.63%

Lorie Waisberg

23,090,842

 

56.93%

 

17,466,265

 

43.07%

The biographies of directors and further details about the Company’s corporate governance practices are available at www.americas-gold.com.

About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a high-growth precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company owns the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. The Company also owns the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. For further information, please see SEDAR or www.americas-gold.com.

Wertpapier


