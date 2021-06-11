Forma Therapeutics Presents New Phase 1 Data on Etavopivat (formerly referred to as FT-4202) at 26th European Hematology Association Congress

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced new data from its ongoing Phase 1 trial of etavopivat (formerly referred to as FT-4202) being presented at the 26th Annual European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress. The e-poster presentation includes initial data from the open-label extension (OLE) cohort showing etavopivat improved and sustained hematologic and hemolytic parameters for patients living with sickle cell disease (SCD) receiving 400 mg etavopivat once-daily for at least two weeks and up to 12 weeks. Also being presented are the unblinded results from the two multiple ascending dose (MAD) cohorts, which demonstrate once-daily dosing of 300 mg or 600 mg etavopivat for 14 days improved measures of sickle red blood cell (RBC) functional health, with effects persisting in some patients even after treatment discontinuation.

“Data presented today, including initial data from the OLE cohort, demonstrate patient responses improved with more than two weeks of dosing with etavopivat, including hemoglobin and markers of hemolysis, RBC functional health, and systemic inflammation and coagulation that together have the potential to reduce the incidence of vaso-occlusive crises with longer-term treatment,” said Patrick Kelly, M.D., chief medical officer of Forma Therapeutics. “These results, along with the favorable tolerability profile we have observed, support our recent initiation of the Hibiscus Study – our Phase 2/3 trial in people living with SCD – and bring us one step closer to a potential new treatment option for those affected by SCD.”

Presentation Details

Abstract #EP1201: FT-4202 (Etavopivat) improves hematologic and hemolytic parameters in a phase 1 study of patients with sickle cell disease (Robert Clark Brown, M.D., Ph.D)

The e-poster presentation is available as of Friday, June 11, 2021, at 9:00 Central European Summer Time (CEST) and is accessible for on-demand viewing until Sunday, August 15, 2021, on EHA’s virtual congress platform. The abstract and poster presentation are also available on Forma’s website.

Clinical Data Results

In the combined MAD1 (300 mg QD) and MAD2 (600 mg QD) cohorts, 73% (11 of 15) of patients achieved a hemoglobin increase of greater than 1g/dL over baseline; significant improvement in hematologic and hemolytic markers also included decreased absolute reticulocytes (100%, or 15 of 15), decreased LDH levels (73%, or 11 of 15) and decreased indirect bilirubin levels (93%, or 14 of 15). The osmoscan and oxygenscan results from 14 patients showed a statistically significant improvement.