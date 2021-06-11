Larimar Therapeutics to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare
diseases, today announced that Carole Ben-Maimon, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Larimar Therapeutics, will present and participate in virtual 1x1 investor meetings at the JMP
Securities Life Sciences Conference taking place from June 16-17, 2021. See below for more details.
|Presentation Format:
|Fireside chat
|Date:
|June 16, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM ET
About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical program in the U.S. as a potential treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.
Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
(212) 915-2569
Company Contact:
Michael Celano
Chief Financial Officer
mcelano@larimartx.com
(484) 414-2715
