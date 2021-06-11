 
Larimar Therapeutics to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

11.06.2021, 13:00   

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that Carole Ben-Maimon, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Larimar Therapeutics, will present and participate in virtual 1x1 investor meetings at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference taking place from June 16-17, 2021. See below for more details.

Presentation Format: Fireside chat
Date: June 16, 2021
Time: 2:00 PM ET

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical program in the U.S. as a potential treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
(212) 915-2569

Company Contact:
Michael Celano
Chief Financial Officer
mcelano@larimartx.com
(484) 414-2715

 





