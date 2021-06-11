 
checkAd

Theralase Launches Seventh US-Based Clinical Study Site and Treats First Patient in the US

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 13:00  |  68   |   |   

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theralase Technologies Inc. (“Theralase” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQB: TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of innovative Anti-Cancer Therapy (“ACT”) technologies intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers, bacteria and viruses, while preserving patient Quality Of Life (“QOL”) announced today the launch of the seventh US-based Clinical Study Site (“CSS”); specifically, the University of Chicago Medicine (“UChicago Medicine”). UChicago Medicine has successfully received Institutional Review Board (“IRB”) approval allowing them to commence enrollment and treatment of patients in Theralase’s pivotal Phase II Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("NMIBC") Clinical Study (“Study II”).

Study II is focused on the enrollment and treatment of approximately 100 to 125 patients, who have been previously diagnosed with Bacillus Calmette Guérin ("BCG")-Unresponsive Carcinoma In-Situ ("CIS") or who are intolerant to BCG therapy ("Study II").

The Company has successfully launched five CSSs in Canada and 7 in the US for patient enrollment and treatment in Study II.  

UChicago Medicine, with a history dating to 1927, is a not-for-profit academic medical health system based on the campus of the University of Chicago in Hyde Park, with hospitals, outpatient clinics and physician practices located throughout Chicago and its suburbs. UChicago Medicine translates fundamental scientific discoveries into better care for their patients and performs more clinical trials than any other hospital in Illinois.

Dr. Piyush Agarwal, MD, Professor of Surgery and Urology, Director, Bladder Cancer Program, Fellowship Director, Urologic Oncology, at UChicago Medicine stated, “This technology harnesses the power of near infrared light produced by a laser to destroy localized bladder cancer cells that have not responded to standard of care therapy such as BCG. It gives patients an option to consider before bladder removal.”

Dr. Agarwal’s clinical and laboratory research focuses primarily on bladder cancer, specifically BCG-Unresponsive disease, the urinary microbiome, molecular targeted therapy and immunotherapy. He has conducted several original, investigator-initiated clinical studies and has presented his research at national and international meetings. Dr. Agarwal has served on the Food and Drug Administrations (“FDA”) oncologic drug advisory committee and has authored six book chapters and over 90 manuscripts.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Theralase Launches Seventh US-Based Clinical Study Site and Treats First Patient in the US TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Theralase Technologies Inc. (“Theralase” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQB: TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of innovative Anti-Cancer Therapy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
WISeKey and MINES Saint-Etienne Research Institute Collaborate to Secure Post-Quantum Economy
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board