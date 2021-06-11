Theralase Launches Seventh US-Based Clinical Study Site and Treats First Patient in the US

Study II is focused on the enrollment and treatment of approximately 100 to 125 patients, who have been previously diagnosed with Bacillus Calmette Guérin (" BCG ")-Unresponsive Carcinoma In-Situ (" CIS ") or who are intolerant to BCG therapy (" Study II ").

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theralase Technologies Inc. (“ Theralase ” or the “ Company ”) ( TSXV: TLT ) ( OTCQB: TLTFF ), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of innovative Anti-Cancer Therapy (“ ACT ”) technologies intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers, bacteria and viruses, while preserving patient Quality Of Life (“ QOL ”) announced today the launch of the seventh US-based Clinical Study Site (“ CSS ”); specifically, the University of Chicago Medicine (“ UChicago Medicine ”). UChicago Medicine has successfully received Institutional Review Board (“ IRB ”) approval allowing them to commence enrollment and treatment of patients in Theralase’s pivotal Phase II Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (" NMIBC ") Clinical Study (“ Study II ”).

The Company has successfully launched five CSSs in Canada and 7 in the US for patient enrollment and treatment in Study II.

UChicago Medicine, with a history dating to 1927, is a not-for-profit academic medical health system based on the campus of the University of Chicago in Hyde Park, with hospitals, outpatient clinics and physician practices located throughout Chicago and its suburbs. UChicago Medicine translates fundamental scientific discoveries into better care for their patients and performs more clinical trials than any other hospital in Illinois.

Dr. Piyush Agarwal, MD, Professor of Surgery and Urology, Director, Bladder Cancer Program, Fellowship Director, Urologic Oncology, at UChicago Medicine stated, “This technology harnesses the power of near infrared light produced by a laser to destroy localized bladder cancer cells that have not responded to standard of care therapy such as BCG. It gives patients an option to consider before bladder removal.”

Dr. Agarwal’s clinical and laboratory research focuses primarily on bladder cancer, specifically BCG-Unresponsive disease, the urinary microbiome, molecular targeted therapy and immunotherapy. He has conducted several original, investigator-initiated clinical studies and has presented his research at national and international meetings. Dr. Agarwal has served on the Food and Drug Administrations (“FDA”) oncologic drug advisory committee and has authored six book chapters and over 90 manuscripts.