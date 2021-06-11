 
checkAd

Alm. Brand A/S to acquire the Danish business of Codan Forsikring A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 13:00  |  59   |   |   


Company announcement no. 11/2021

Alm. Brand A/S to acquire the Danish business of Codan Forsikring A/S

Alm. Brand A/S (“Alm. Brand”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement with Intact Financial Corporation (“Intact”) and Tryg A/S (“Tryg”), through their jointly-owned subsidiary Scandi JV Co 2 A/S ("Seller"), whereby Alm. Brand will acquire Codan Forsikring A/S’s (“Codan Forsikring”) Danish business (the “Acquisition”). The Acquisition is currently expected to complete during the first half of 2022 following the transfer by Intact and Tryg of the Danish business of Codan Forsikring into a Danish legal entity incorporated for such purpose (“Codan DK”).

Chairman of the Board of Directors Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen:
“With the acquisition of Codan DK, the Board of Directors sets a clear strategic course, significantly enhancing the company’s long-term competitive position. We will double our business volume and become one of the largest players in the attractive Danish non-life insurance market with a strong capital position and very exciting development opportunities going forward. We look forward to welcoming customers and employees from Codan DK. For our shareholders, we believe that the acquisition marks an attractive transaction that will create significant value in the coming years.”

CEO Rasmus Werner Nielsen:
“Alm. Brand and Codan are a perfect match. We will create Denmark’s second-largest non-life insurance company and combine the best of both companies under one roof. The acquisition brings together two well-reputed insurance companies in a transaction that will create a single major and strong Danish insurance group with more than 700,000 customers and a clear ambition of providing best-in-class solutions for our customers. We look forward to further developing the strong traditions of the two companies in an even more competitive business, ready to take the lead in developing the best insurance products, create new opportunities and tasks for our skilled employees and generate even more value for our shareholders by leveraging substantial economies of scale and our strengthened market position.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alm. Brand A/S to acquire the Danish business of Codan Forsikring A/S Company announcement no. 11/2021 Alm. Brand A/S to acquire the Danish business of Codan Forsikring A/S Alm. Brand A/S (“Alm. Brand”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement with Intact Financial Corporation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
WISeKey and MINES Saint-Etienne Research Institute Collaborate to Secure Post-Quantum Economy
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board