Alm. Brand A/S to acquire the Danish business of Codan Forsikring A/S

Alm. Brand A/S (“ Alm. Brand ”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement with Intact Financial Corporation (“ Intact ”) and Tryg A/S (“ Tryg ”), through their jointly-owned subsidiary Scandi JV Co 2 A/S (" Seller "), whereby Alm. Brand will acquire Codan Forsikring A/S’s (“ Codan Forsikring ”) Danish business (the “ Acquisition ”). The Acquisition is currently expected to complete during the first half of 2022 following the transfer by Intact and Tryg of the Danish business of Codan Forsikring into a Danish legal entity incorporated for such purpose (“ Codan DK ”).

Chairman of the Board of Directors Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen:

“With the acquisition of Codan DK, the Board of Directors sets a clear strategic course, significantly enhancing the company’s long-term competitive position. We will double our business volume and become one of the largest players in the attractive Danish non-life insurance market with a strong capital position and very exciting development opportunities going forward. We look forward to welcoming customers and employees from Codan DK. For our shareholders, we believe that the acquisition marks an attractive transaction that will create significant value in the coming years.”

CEO Rasmus Werner Nielsen:

“Alm. Brand and Codan are a perfect match. We will create Denmark’s second-largest non-life insurance company and combine the best of both companies under one roof. The acquisition brings together two well-reputed insurance companies in a transaction that will create a single major and strong Danish insurance group with more than 700,000 customers and a clear ambition of providing best-in-class solutions for our customers. We look forward to further developing the strong traditions of the two companies in an even more competitive business, ready to take the lead in developing the best insurance products, create new opportunities and tasks for our skilled employees and generate even more value for our shareholders by leveraging substantial economies of scale and our strengthened market position.”