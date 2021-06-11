Autolus Therapeutics Presents New Data on obe-cel in r/r Indolent B Cell Lymphomas and gives an update of obe-cel in r/r Adult ALL at the European Hematology Association Virtual Congress

Durability of response in ALL patients continues to support potential for transformational therapy in adult ALL

Conference Call to be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 8:30 am ET / 1:30 pm BST

LONDON, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced a poster presentation related to AUTO1 (obecabtagene autoleucel, obe-cel) in relapsed / refractory (r/r) indolent B cell lymphomas (IBCL) and included an update of duration of response in r/r adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) patients at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress 2021.

“The stabilization of event-free survival at 50% between 12 months and 24 months of follow-up supports the curative potential of obe-cel as a standalone therapy for some adult ALL patients,” said Dr. Christian Itin, chief executive officer of Autolus. “The early data we presented in indolent B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma indicate a high level of clinical activity combined with a manageable safety profile and could represent a significant opportunity to expand the benefits of obe-cel treatment to a broader population of patients with B cell malignancies.”

Title: Early safety and efficacy findings of AUTO1 (CAT19), a fast-off rate CD19 CAR, in Relapsed/Refractory Indolent B Cell Lymphomas

Presenter: Clare Roddie, MD, PhD, FRCPath, Consultant Haematologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer, Cancer Institute, University College London (UCL)

Session Date and Time: Friday, June 11, 2021 at 9.00 a.m. CEST

Relapsed / refractory (r/r) indolent B cell lymphomas

As of the data cut-off date of May 17, 2021, 13 patients in Cohort D with r/r IBCL had been enrolled in the study and product was successfully manufactured for 12 patients, with one patient’s cells ongoing in manufacture. As of the data cut-off date, 9 r/r IBCL patients had received AUTO1 infusion. Three patients were pending infusion (including the patient noted above) and one patient died prior to lymphodepletion due to a Covid-19 infection. Obe-cel was well tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile in adult patients with r/r low grade B-cell lymphoma, despite high disease burden. All treated patients achieved a complete metabolic remission and had robust CAR T engraftment, expansion, and persistence.