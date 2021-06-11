 
Sinch AB (publ) Share split in Sinch AB (publ)

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

On 18 May 2021, the annual general meeting in Sinch AB (publ) resolved on a share split 10:1 whereby each share is divided into ten shares. The board of directors was authorized to determine the record date for the split of the company’s shares.

The board of directors has determined that the record date for the split of the shares in Sinch AB (publ) will be 18 June 2021. The last day of trading in the company’s shares before the share split is 16 June 2021. The first day of trading in the company’s shares after the share split is 17 June 2021. Following the share split, the new ISIN code for the company’s shares will be SE0016101844.

After the share split is completed, the number of shares in the company will increase from 72,267,211 shares to 722,672,110 shares and the quota value of each share will be changed from SEK 0.1 to SEK 0.01.

The share split will be done automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above mentioned contact person, at 13:00 CEST on 11 June 2021.

