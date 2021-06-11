Code Red, a GameSquare Esports Company, Awarded U.S. Polo Assn. Contract

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an international gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Code Red Esports Ltd. (“Code Red”), The Authentic Esports Agency, has been awarded a contract to provide esports consultancy services to U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (“USPA”). U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball.



“We are proud to be working with an iconic, global brand like U.S. Polo Assn.,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “Its sport-inspired roots are a tremendous fit for the large and growing gaming and esports audience which is an affluent, young demographic that values authenticity, style, and quality. Over the past few years, U.S. Polo Assn. has elevated the worldwide presence of its sport-inspired brand and has aggressively enhanced its business model to be more digitally, and omni-channel driven, while elevating the overall consumer experience.”