Code Red, a GameSquare Esports Company, Awarded U.S. Polo Assn. Contract
TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an
international gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Code Red Esports Ltd. (“Code Red”), The Authentic Esports Agency, has been awarded a
contract to provide esports consultancy services to U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (“USPA”). U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men,
women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of
"Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball.
“We are proud to be working with an iconic, global brand like U.S. Polo Assn.,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “Its sport-inspired roots are a tremendous fit for the large and growing gaming and esports audience which is an affluent, young demographic that values authenticity, style, and quality. Over the past few years, U.S. Polo Assn. has elevated the worldwide presence of its sport-inspired brand and has aggressively enhanced its business model to be more digitally, and omni-channel driven, while elevating the overall consumer experience.”
“U.S. Polo Assn.’s global demographics and interests align well with the esports and gaming audience. We are excited to partner with the Code Red team and look forward to creating a strategy that complements our digital footprint expansion while supporting the exciting and emerging pastime of gaming,” said Jose Nino, VP of Global E-Commerce & Digital Strategy at USPA Global Licensing, the company that manages the U.S. Polo Assn. brand.
About GameSquare Esports Inc.
GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare’s acquisition of Code Red, an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies. The Company’s second acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. provides access to Asia, Latin America and North America. Its gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and, its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, Gaming Community Network (“GCN”), a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.
0 Kommentare