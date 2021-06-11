Data presented at EHA 2021 is available on the Publications page of the Company’s website at https://www.tgtherapeutics.com/publications/ .

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced data from TG-1701, the Company’s investigational once-daily, oral BTK inhibitor, as a monotherapy and as a triple therapy in combination with ublituximab, the Company’s novel glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, and UKONIQ (umbralisib), the Company’s once-daily, inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon in patients with front line or relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Data from this trial were made available on demand this morning during the 3032 European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress. The data presented today were previously presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting.

TG Therapeutics Announces Data from a Phase 1 Study Evaluating TG-1701 as a Monotherapy and as a Triple Combination with Ublituximab and UKONIQ at the 2021 European Hematology Association Virtual Congress

