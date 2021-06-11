Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Seppälä

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Samuli Seppälä, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's Board member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given here under.





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Seppälä, Samuli

Position: Member of the Board

____________________________________________

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20210611102949_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 10 June 2021

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1) Volume: 2,050,000 Unit price: EUR 8.00



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2,050,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR 8.00







More information:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.verkkokauppa.com





Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 70,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 70 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 700 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.