 
checkAd

Equillium Announces Positive Topline Results from the EQUATE Study in First-line Treatment of Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 13:00  |  65   |   |   

Itolizumab continues to demonstrate favorable safety and efficacy profile

Rapid and durable responses resulted in clinically meaningful reduction in corticosteroid use

Data support clinical advancement of itolizumab in first-line treatment of aGVHD

Conference call today at 8:00 am eastern time

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced positive topline data from the Phase 1b EQUATE study in first-line acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD). The EQUATE trial is evaluating itolizumab in severe aGVHD patients concomitant with standard of care, which is typically comprised of high dose corticosteroids. There are no approved treatments for this severe, life threatening disease. The results were presented this morning in an oral presentation at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress by John Koreth, M.D., associate professor of medicine, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School. 

All patients in the study (N=20) were evaluated as high-risk (grades 3 and 4) aGVHD and achieved complete response (CR) and overall response rates (ORR) at Day 29 of 55% and 70% respectively. Responses observed were generally rapid – within 15 days – and durable through Day 29 and beyond. Six patients received therapy between four and nine days after steroid administration and were generally characterized as steroid refractory. Fourteen patients were characterized as treatment naïve – receiving itolizumab within three days of first steroid administration – and achieved CR and ORR of 64% and 71% respectively. Additionally, responding patients experienced clinically meaningful reductions in steroid administration. Across all dosing cohorts, 60% of patients (12/20) reported serious adverse events with only 10% (2/20) of these events reported as treatment related. There were 4 (20%) adverse events that led to death, and none were treatment related. Overall survival at month six across all dosing cohorts was 67%. Adverse events reported are consistent with a hospitalized, high-risk aGVHD patient population.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Equillium Announces Positive Topline Results from the EQUATE Study in First-line Treatment of Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease Itolizumab continues to demonstrate favorable safety and efficacy profile Rapid and durable responses resulted in clinically meaningful reduction in corticosteroid use Data support clinical advancement of itolizumab in first-line treatment of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
WISeKey and MINES Saint-Etienne Research Institute Collaborate to Secure Post-Quantum Economy
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board