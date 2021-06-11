VirExit Technologies, Inc. Announces Focus Of Safer Place Market

Online shopping portal to launch June 15, 2021 with curated products.RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce that the Safer Place Market will launch with a focus on corporate and …

"As we return to work and to normal operations, organizations will be faced with a number of new challenges," said Dr. Leonard Wisneski, Chairman, VirExit Medical Advisory Board. "The need for a work/life balance has never been greater and the post-COVID stresses are just beginning to unravel."

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce that the Safer Place Market will launch with a focus on corporate and employee wellness, health, and safety. As businesses begin to focus on post-COVID operations, ensuring the health, safety, and welfare of employees is one our greatest challenges.

The Safer Place Market was designed to help alleviate the stresses faced by both organizations and employees. By ensuring the wellbeing of both, productivity and creativity are increased, bottom-line costs associated with health time off are reduced, and more.

'We are very excited to launch our Safer Place Market," said James C. Katzaroff, CEO. "We have carefully selected each product in the market based on extensive market research and planning and curated each to focus on at least one aspect of our three-pronged approach."

The VirExit team of professionals, including Dr. Wisneski, is already looking at a variety of additional brands to onboard into the market. The variety of Safer Place products will continue to grow consistently. The company invites others to reach out with additional products they believe fit our program by emailing info@virexit.com .

