 
checkAd

VirExit Technologies, Inc. Announces Focus Of Safer Place Market

Autor: Accesswire
11.06.2021, 13:08  |  88   |   |   

Online shopping portal to launch June 15, 2021 with curated products.RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce that the Safer Place Market will launch with a focus on corporate and …

Online shopping portal to launch June 15, 2021 with curated products.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce that the Safer Place Market will launch with a focus on corporate and employee wellness, health, and safety. As businesses begin to focus on post-COVID operations, ensuring the health, safety, and welfare of employees is one our greatest challenges.

"As we return to work and to normal operations, organizations will be faced with a number of new challenges," said Dr. Leonard Wisneski, Chairman, VirExit Medical Advisory Board. "The need for a work/life balance has never been greater and the post-COVID stresses are just beginning to unravel."

The Safer Place Market was designed to help alleviate the stresses faced by both organizations and employees. By ensuring the wellbeing of both, productivity and creativity are increased, bottom-line costs associated with health time off are reduced, and more.

'We are very excited to launch our Safer Place Market," said James C. Katzaroff, CEO. "We have carefully selected each product in the market based on extensive market research and planning and curated each to focus on at least one aspect of our three-pronged approach."

The VirExit team of professionals, including Dr. Wisneski, is already looking at a variety of additional brands to onboard into the market. The variety of Safer Place products will continue to grow consistently. The company invites others to reach out with additional products they believe fit our program by emailing info@virexit.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words believes, expects, anticipate or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

Seite 1 von 2
VirExit Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VirExit Technologies, Inc. Announces Focus Of Safer Place Market Online shopping portal to launch June 15, 2021 with curated products.RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce that the Safer Place Market will launch with a focus on corporate and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Dividend Declaration
Evolution Petroleum to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 11th Annual East ...
Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) Names Executive to Lead Strategic M&A Efforts and ...
Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, Velox Insurance, and US Air Purifiers That ...
AdvanceTC Issues Updated Investor Guide, Unique Position In The Satellite And Space Market
MHHC Enterprises Inc. Provides Insight Into ONBLi’s Strategy Behind Seeking Out Brands in the ...
Hop-on’s Digitalage(TM) Manifesto for Web 3.0 Social Media and Digital Rights Platform
Lakeland Industries to Participate in Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference on June 24, 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Director Resignation
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
VirExit Technologies, Inc. Announces Safer Place Market Launch Date.