 
checkAd

Online Ordering and Loyalty Platform Provider Appfront Joins PAR Technology’s Brink Integration Partner Ecosystem

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 13:30  |  49   |   |   

ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, is adding Appfront, an online ordering and loyalty platform, to its industry-leading Brink POS ecosystem. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR).

Appfront gives restaurant operators the power to create a streamlined ordering experience for their guests by integrating directly with Brink POS. Their technology also allows restaurants to design personalized campaigns for 1:1 guest outreach and use customer data form various sources to better understand and segment audiences. Appfront also provides users with the ability to create loyalty and rewards programs, so concepts can stay connected with their biggest fans.

“Over the past couple of months, we have been getting more requests from new customers asking about an integration with Brink POS,” Ori Weisler, founder of Appfront, said. “PAR’s name comes up regularly during our discussions with small- and medium-sized customers, and always in a positive way when it comes to technology. But when we’re discussing add-on solutions for digital, there seems to be a gap for small- and mid-sized restaurants. We decided to connect with PAR as we believe Appfront can complement Brink POS with our quick and seamless solution for restaurants and virtual kitchens.”

Appfront’s hybrid ordering and loyalty solution can help restaurants transition their customers and sales online. Weisler says many of the app’s customers are reporting more than 60% transition to digital. Customers also have the option of fully customizing their online ordering platform with their logo, brand colors, tone of voice, and layout.

“We’re excited to add Appfront to our integration ecosystem, especially because they serve such a unique audience,” Chad Horn, Director of Strategic Partnerships for PAR, said. “Smaller restaurant chains don’t always have access to the data they need to stay connected with their audiences. This lack of easily accessible data may also make it difficult for them to provide a top-notch online ordering experience for their guests. Appfront makes it easier for those smaller concepts to do both.”

ABOUT APPFRONT
Appfront is an end-to-end SaaS platform that enables restaurant owners to build their entire online ordering experience within minutes. With focus on the customer journey and customer interactions, Appfront provides an all-in-one platform combining web and native ordering apps, rewards, and a CRM for better segmentation and automated engagement with customers.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY
 For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Par Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Online Ordering and Loyalty Platform Provider Appfront Joins PAR Technology’s Brink Integration Partner Ecosystem ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, is adding Appfront, an online ordering and loyalty platform, to its industry-leading Brink POS ecosystem. ParTech, Inc. is a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Churchill Capital ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves New Formulation of Epclusa, Expanding Pediatric ...
Moderna and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Partner to Commercialize Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine in Saudi ...
SIGNA Sports United, a Leading Global Sports E-Commerce and Technology Platform, to Go Public on ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Israel
FREYR in Negotiations for Building Battery Production Facilities in the United States
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Video-Technology Provider Glimpse Joins PAR Technology’s Brink POS Integration Partner Ecosystem
26.05.21
Employee Rewards App Provider Onaroll Joins PAR Technology’s Brink POS Integration Partner Ecosystem to Make Work Fun
24.05.21
PAR Technology Corporation to Participate in the BTIG Restaurant Technology Forum
20.05.21
DiBella’s Subs Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Data Central Software
17.05.21
PAR Technology Corporation to Participate in the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference