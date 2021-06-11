 
PARTS iD, Inc. To Ring Closing Bell At The New York Stock Exchange

PARTS iD. Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, is pleased to announce that it will ring The Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

“In celebration of becoming a public company late last year, we are thrilled to be able to gather in person at the New York Stock Exchange to ring The Closing Bell,” said Nino Ciappina, Chief Executive Officer of PARTS iD. “Over the past decade, we have built CARiD.com into a true disruptor in the $400+ billion automotive aftermarket industry through our technology-led, data-driven approach to digital commerce. This ceremony is a tribute to our employees, partners and investors who have helped the Company achieve its success to-date and positioned PARTS iD for long-term growth within our core automotive categories as well as other complex, multidimensional parts and accessories markets.”

The New York Stock Exchange will stream The Closing Bell ringing on its website: https://www.nyse.com/bell. The bell ringing is scheduled for 4:00 pm E.T. A video of the bell ringing will also be archived on the same page after livestream.

About PARTS iD, Inc.

PARTS iD is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and unique user experiences within niche markets. Founded in 2008 with a vision of creating a one-stop eCommerce destination for the automotive parts and accessories market, PARTS iD has since become a market leader and proven brand-builder, fueled by its commitment to delivering a revolutionary shopping experience; comprehensive, accurate and varied product offerings; and continued digital commerce innovation.




