Super Energy Complex First-of-its-kind solution for the zero-carbon data centers in China

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021   

BEIJING, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How to take action on carbon neutrality was discussed during the 2021 China Entrepreneurs Forum. Panelists shared their opinions on their solution to energy transition and carbon emission reduction. Alex Ju, Founder and CEO of Chindata Group, a leading hyperscale data center solution provider in emerging markets, delivered his “Super Energy Complex” proposal by establishing new energy scenarios with data centers as the driver in the fields such as municipal heating, new energy vehicle charging, cold chain logistics, ecological agriculture, and snow sports.

“The operation of data centers is a process of energy transferring from cold to heat and vice versa. Then we can think about how to take advantage of those resource slack to further improve the efficiency of energy consumption. The cooling resources from the data centers can be directly supplied to the ice hockey stadium or the ski hall nearby. The same applies to hyperscale data centers around tier-one cities with convenient transportation. It can provide continuous support for large-scale cold chain logistics. On the contrary, the high-temperature hot water from data centers can be connected with municipal pipelines to form a stable energy for heating in winter,” Mr. Ju said.

The Super Energy Complex will form a “Big Data + Clean Energy + City Service” mode to provide an innovative China’s solution for data center carbon neutrality. In this way, data centers will enhance the pace of digitalization in many industries and deliver more values to the digital economy. 

