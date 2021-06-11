AREV CEO Michael Withrow Buys 900,000 Shares of Company Stock

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV NANOTEC BRANDS INC. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Withrow, has purchased a total of 900,000 shares, including private placement purchases and the exercising of warrants.



Mr. Withrow purchased, through his wholly owned entity, Chiron Capital Inc., the shares by exercising 500,000 warrants at a price of $0.08 per warrant and purchasing 400,000 units in the Company’s private placement at a price of $0.25 per unit, the currency in CAD. Each unit consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”), each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share (the “Warrant Shares”) of the Company at a price of $0.28 per share, at any time on or before 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the date that is 24 months from the date of issuance of the Warrants; except that, if over a period of 10 consecutive trading days between the date that is 4 months and a day from the date of issuance of the Warrants and the date that the Warrants would otherwise expire, the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume for the Company’s common shares occurs) is at or exceeds $0.75, then the Company may, at its option, provide written notice to the warrant holders to exercise their Warrants within 30 days of the date of the notice, failing which the Warrants will expire (the “Exercise Period”).

This purchase brings Mr. Withrow’s total holdings to 12,103,000, representing 47.59% of the Company’s equity.

Mr. Withrow commented: "When I study our core competencies and vision, along with the people working with the Company, I see a huge opportunity in the multiple markets that we operate in. The global life science market size was valued USD 49.82 billion in 2019 and expected to surpass USD 95.68 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027, according to Precedence Research. We have engaged accomplished scientists and have excellent technologies to develop innovative solutions within this industry, leaving many years of forward growth still on the table." He continued: "When I think of the therapeutic innovations in our pipeline, there are excellent prospects for rapid growth, and that is why I am investing so heavily in AREV."