 
checkAd

AREV CEO Michael Withrow Buys 900,000 Shares of Company Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 13:15  |  59   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV NANOTEC BRANDS INC. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Withrow, has purchased a total of 900,000 shares, including private placement purchases and the exercising of warrants.

Mr. Withrow purchased, through his wholly owned entity, Chiron Capital Inc., the shares by exercising 500,000 warrants at a price of $0.08 per warrant and purchasing 400,000 units in the Company’s private placement at a price of $0.25 per unit, the currency in CAD. Each unit consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”), each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share (the “Warrant Shares”) of the Company at a price of $0.28 per share, at any time on or before 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the date that is 24 months from the date of issuance of the Warrants; except that, if over a period of 10 consecutive trading days between the date that is 4 months and a day from the date of issuance of the Warrants and the date that the Warrants would otherwise expire, the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume for the Company’s common shares occurs) is at or exceeds $0.75, then the Company may, at its option, provide written notice to the warrant holders to exercise their Warrants within 30 days of the date of the notice, failing which the Warrants will expire (the “Exercise Period”).

This purchase brings Mr. Withrow’s total holdings to 12,103,000, representing 47.59% of the Company’s equity.

Mr. Withrow commented: "When I study our core competencies and vision, along with the people working with the Company, I see a huge opportunity in the multiple markets that we operate in. The global life science market size was valued USD 49.82 billion in 2019 and expected to surpass USD 95.68 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027, according to Precedence Research. We have engaged accomplished scientists and have excellent technologies to develop innovative solutions within this industry, leaving many years of forward growth still on the table." He continued: "When I think of the therapeutic innovations in our pipeline, there are excellent prospects for rapid growth, and that is why I am investing so heavily in AREV."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AREV CEO Michael Withrow Buys 900,000 Shares of Company Stock VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AREV NANOTEC BRANDS INC. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Withrow, has purchased a total of 900,000 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
WISeKey and MINES Saint-Etienne Research Institute Collaborate to Secure Post-Quantum Economy
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board