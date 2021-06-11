 
AI/ML Innovations Inc. Reports Stock Trading Symbol Change to AIMLF

Autor: Accesswire
11.06.2021   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF) (the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF) (the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report that FINRA has approved a change of the Company's stock trading symbol. Effective immediately, the Company's common shares trade on the OTCQB Market under the new symbol "AIMLF". The previous trading symbol was FIRZF.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations:

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/ or the Company's filed documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com

Presentations:

Investor slidedeck: https://aiml-innovations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/AIML-mini-1-21 ...
Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML". AI/ML's first acquisition was 70% ownership of Health Gauge.

About Health Gauge

Health Gauge's patent-pending solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices.

Health Gauge is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The Service is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. If you have, or suspect you have, a medical condition, consult your doctor before using the Service, starting an exercise program, or changing your diet.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651359/AIML-Innovations-Inc-Reports-Stock-T ...

Foto: Accesswire
Wertpapier


