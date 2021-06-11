 
Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced that members of its leadership team will present at the following virtual investor conferences in June and July:

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

SVB Leerink CNS Forum

  • Date and Time: Tuesday, June 29, 11:10 AM ET (open to Leerink clients only)
  • Speakers: Joe Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Henrikas Vaitkevicius, M.D. Vice President, Clinical Development
  • Presentation Title: “A Discussion with Marinus Physicians About Status Epileptics”

Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference

All of the above public webcasts may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of the Marinus website, www.marinuspharma.com.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder, is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex and has recently disclosed top-line results from its Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The company has initiated a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

