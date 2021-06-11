Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Green Leaf Medical; Cements Market Leading Position in Mid-Atlantic

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult-use cannabis products in the United States, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Green Leaf Medical, LLC (“Green Leaf” or “gLeaf”), a privately held, fully-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a leading market presence throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

“I am pleased to announce the completion of Columbia Care’s acquisition of Green Leaf today, well ahead of our originally anticipated close, which secures our position as a national leader and the most scaled operator in the Mid-Atlantic,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “Green Leaf’s proprietary gLeaf brand, cultivation and production scale, and outstanding reputation and culture are exceptional complements to the Columbia Care operational footprint in these key markets. Together, we will accelerate and expand our strategy of offering the best products and service to these rapidly expanding medical markets and will be well-positioned in states that are preparing for adult-use, such as Virginia. We are thrilled to welcome the Green Leaf team, led by Philip Goldberg and Kevin Goldberg, to the Columbia Care family and will strive to ensure the continued growth and customer focus that Green Leaf is known for through a thoughtful and deliberate integration.”

Philip Goldberg, Green Leaf’s CEO and Co-Founder, commented: “We set out to build a leading cultivation, extraction and retail network that optimizes the customer experience by leveraging technology and meaningful human interaction – and we’re proud that we have accomplished that. After searching for the right home for our company, people and communities, it was clear that there was one organization that shared our vision and priorities – Columbia Care.” Kevin Goldberg, Co-Founder, General Counsel and President of Green Leaf added: “We are incredibly grateful to the Green Leaf employees who built the company right alongside us and are the heart of our organization. We look forward to the opportunity to expand the gLeaf brand into Columbia Care’s markets and realize the benefits of our combined innovation and growth that happens with the two teams joined together.”