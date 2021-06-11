 
checkAd

International Consolidated Uranium Provides Update on Laguna Salada Option Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 13:30  |  56   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CUR) is pleased to provide the following updates on the option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with U3O8 Corp. (“U308”) (TSXV: UWE.H) that was previously announced on December 14, 2020, providing CUR with the option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Laguna Salada project (“Laguna Salada” or the “Property”) located in Chubut Province, Argentina.

Following receipt of conditional approval of the TSXV Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), the Option Agreement has become effective as of June 11, 2021. As a result of the Option Agreement having been made effective, CUR will deliver consideration to U308 comprised of (i) $125,000 to be satisfied by the issuance of 56,306 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”), at a deemed price of $2.22 per share (based on the 5-Day VWAP of the Common Shares up to June 9, 2021, being the second business day prior to the Option Agreement being made effective), and (ii) a cash payment of $225,000, of which $50,000 is to be utilized for expenditures on the Property.

In addition, CUR has provided notice to U308 of its exercise of the option to acquire the Property, for consideration of $1,500,000 to be satisfied by the issuance of 675,675 Common Shares, at a deemed price of $2.22 per share based on the 5-Day VWAP of the Common Shares up to June 9, 2021, being the second business day prior to the option being exercised). Upon issuance, it is anticipated that the 675,675 Common Shares will be held in escrow pending closing of the acquisition. In addition, as a result of the exercise of the option, U308 will be entitled to receive certain future payments contingent upon the attainment of certain milestones tied to the spot price of uranium, as described in the Company’s press release dated December 14, 2020.

Philip Williams, President and CEO commented “Exercising the Laguna Salada option is a logical next step for the Company given the improving market interest in the uranium sector. Our strategy when entering the Option Agreement, as well as our other option agreements, was to exercise when we were confident that the value to be derived by the Company in owning the project outright would be greater than the cost of acquisition. We believe that time is now and, given our outlook for uranium prices, as well as the exploration and development potential we see at Laguna Salada, we see this as a great opportunity to enhance value for CUR shareholders”.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

International Consolidated Uranium Provides Update on Laguna Salada Option Agreement VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CUR) is pleased to provide the following updates on the option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with U3O8 Corp. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
WISeKey and MINES Saint-Etienne Research Institute Collaborate to Secure Post-Quantum Economy
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board