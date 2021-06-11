International Consolidated Uranium Provides Update on Laguna Salada Option Agreement

Following receipt of conditional approval of the TSXV Venture Exchange (“ TSXV ”), the Option Agreement has become effective as of June 11, 2021. As a result of the Option Agreement having been made effective, CUR will deliver consideration to U308 comprised of (i) $125,000 to be satisfied by the issuance of 56,306 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “ Common Shares ”), at a deemed price of $2.22 per share (based on the 5-Day VWAP of the Common Shares up to June 9, 2021, being the second business day prior to the Option Agreement being made effective), and (ii) a cash payment of $225,000, of which $50,000 is to be utilized for expenditures on the Property.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“ CUR ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: CUR) is pleased to provide the following updates on the option agreement (the “ Option Agreement ”) with U3O8 Corp. (“ U308 ”) (TSXV: UWE.H) that was previously announced on December 14, 2020, providing CUR with the option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Laguna Salada project (“ Laguna Salada ” or the “ Property ”) located in Chubut Province, Argentina.

In addition, CUR has provided notice to U308 of its exercise of the option to acquire the Property, for consideration of $1,500,000 to be satisfied by the issuance of 675,675 Common Shares, at a deemed price of $2.22 per share based on the 5-Day VWAP of the Common Shares up to June 9, 2021, being the second business day prior to the option being exercised). Upon issuance, it is anticipated that the 675,675 Common Shares will be held in escrow pending closing of the acquisition. In addition, as a result of the exercise of the option, U308 will be entitled to receive certain future payments contingent upon the attainment of certain milestones tied to the spot price of uranium, as described in the Company’s press release dated December 14, 2020.

Philip Williams, President and CEO commented “Exercising the Laguna Salada option is a logical next step for the Company given the improving market interest in the uranium sector. Our strategy when entering the Option Agreement, as well as our other option agreements, was to exercise when we were confident that the value to be derived by the Company in owning the project outright would be greater than the cost of acquisition. We believe that time is now and, given our outlook for uranium prices, as well as the exploration and development potential we see at Laguna Salada, we see this as a great opportunity to enhance value for CUR shareholders”.