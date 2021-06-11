 
Kintavar Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

MONTRÉAL, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is pleased to announce the results of it Annual and Special Meeting (the “AGM”).

All the resolutions that were presented at the annual and special meeting on June 10, 2021, were approved by the shareholders. These resolutions include the nomination of the directors and the auditors as well as the renewal of the Stock Option Plan.

Shareholders re-elected Kiril Mugerman, Mark Billings, David Charles, Guy Le Bel, Richard Faucher and Maxime Lemieux to the Board of Directors.

Moreover, during the Board meeting, held after the meeting, all members of management have been re-appointed to their respective positions and Mark Billings, David Charles and Richard Faucher will form the audit committee.

The Board of Directors has also granted 1,390,000 stock options under its Stock Option Incentive Plan to directors, officers, consultants and employees at an exercise price of $0.17 per share. The options expire five (5) years from the date of grant on June 10, 2026.

About Kintavar Exploration & the Mitchi – Wabash Properties

Kintavar Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration Corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Mitchi – Wabash copper-silver district (approx. 37,000 hectares, 100% owned) located 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier and 15 km East of the town of Parent in Quebec. Both properties cover an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with access to hydro-electric power already on site, major regional roads including railroad and a spur. The properties are located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. The projects primarily focus on sediment-hosted stratiform copper type mineralization (SSC) but include Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and skarn type targets. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin. Kintavar also has exposure in the gold greenstones of Quebec by advancing the Anik Gold Project in a partnership with IAMGOLD and several early-stage projects that were optioned by Gitennes Exploration.

