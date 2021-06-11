 
Arena Minerals Grants Incentive Stock Options and Launches New Website

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN) announces an option grant in connection with the recent announcement of GFL International Co., Ltd a 100% subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium Co. (collectively “Ganfeng”) exercise of its project participation right to acquire a 35% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium brine project (“SDLP” or the “Project”) and the nomination of Mr. Sam Pigott to the Board of Directors. The Company has granted an aggregate of 5,850,000 stock options to various directors, officers and consultants of the Company effective June 11, 2021. The stock options vest immediately, are exercisable at $0.15 for a period of five years and remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The stock options remain subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day expiring on October 12, 2021.

The Company is also pleased to announce the launch of a new website reflecting the recent transformative progress achieved in the lithium industry, with the ultimate objective of becoming a significant lithium products producer. The new content as well as a new corporate presentation outlining the Company’s strategy and corporate objectives are available at www.arenaminerals.com.

About Arena Minerals Inc.

Arena owns the Antofalla lithium brine project in Argentina, consisting of four claims covering a total of 6,000 hectares of the central portion of Salar de Antofalla, located immediately south of Albemarle Corporation's Antofalla project. Arena has developed a proprietary brine processing technology using brine type reagents derived from the Antofalla project with the objective of producing more competitive battery grade lithium products.

Arena also owns 80 percent of the Atacama Copper property, consisting of two projects covering approximately 7,000 hectares within the Antofagasta region of Chile. The projects are at low altitudes, within producing mining camps in infrastructure-rich areas, located in the heart of Chile's premier copper mining district.

For more information regarding the Company, its management, expertise, and projects, please visit www.arenaminerals.com. An email registration allowing subscribers to directly receive news and updates is also available on the website.

